Gujarat man kills daughter, keeps body in fridge, dies by suicide; 3 notes found

A 40-year-old construction site supervisor allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter before taking his own life in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Friday.

Police have registered a case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. (PTI)

Kishore Dhanak allegedly smothered his daughter Himanshi at their home on Wednesday and then placed her body inside a refrigerator before hanging himself, Rajula Deputy Superintendent of Police Nayana Goradiya told news agency PTI.

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Police discovered the deaths after Dhanak's wife Manjuben, who had gone to her father's house on September 14, was unable to reach him by phone. She later sent her brother to check on him on Wednesday evening. When there was no response at the house, she broke in and found Dhanak hanging from a ceiling fan.

Three suicide notes found at home

According to the first information report (FIR), Dhanak had left three suicide notes on a bed.

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In one note, he said he had taken a personal loan and invested the money in construction work, his wife stated in the FIR. He allegedly said he was due to receive ₹7.25 lakh from his business friends but had not received the money.

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{{^usCountry}} "He had to receive ₹7.25 lakh, but they (business friends) had not given him anything. Now he had no money and could not find any solution, and hence, he was committing suicide with his daughter," the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He had to receive ₹7.25 lakh, but they (business friends) had not given him anything. Now he had no money and could not find any solution, and hence, he was committing suicide with his daughter," the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

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In another note, Dhanak said he had killed his daughter because he did not want her to suffer after his death. In the third, he apologised and disclosed that he had kept the child's body inside the refrigerator.

Room decorated with balloons and candles

Inspector P L Chaudhary said the room showed signs that Dhanak had apparently arranged what appeared to be a final birthday celebration for his daughter.

"There was something unusual about the room," inspector P L Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

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He said the room had been decorated with balloons and candles. Dhanak had dressed Himanshi in white clothes, placed a dupatta on her head and kept cushions inside the refrigerator.

Dhanak had also placed 'tulsi' leaves on the child's lips, Chaudhary said.

"It seemed like he wanted to celebrate her birthday one last time. They had also performed a puja with idols in the room, which was decorated with balloons and candles. He also kept chocolates in the room and refrigerator," Chaudhary said.

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Although it was not Himanshi's birthday, a paper carrying the words "Happy Birthday Himanshi" had been placed on the refrigerator, he said.

Police have registered a case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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