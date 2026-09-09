Woman dies in Gujarat hit-and-run; probe finds family killed her over 'video with man'

What appeared to be a case of hit-and-run in Gujarat's Ahmedabad took a big turn recently as probe revealed the victim was allegedly killed by two of her family members. Sofia Farooq's alleged hit-and-run death was a cover-up, police said. (HT (sourced))

Sofia Farooq, a 22-year-old woman in Ahmedabad was initially reported to have died in a road accident on August 12. Probe has now revealed that she was allegedly killed by her father and brother in the name of “family honour” after a video of her with a man went viral, police said.

Her father, Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan, 56, and brother, Mohammed Habil Farooq, 38, have been arrested in the case.

The accused allegedly attacked her with an iron hammer and later staged her death as a road accident to mislead investigators. DCP (Traffic-West) Bhavna Patel confirmed that the two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

What happened to Sofia? Sofia was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother Habil at around 11pm near Chelajpura Char Rasta when they claimed that a vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind and fled, according to the M Division Traffic Police Station.

Police initially registered the case as a hit-and-run. Sofia suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was later shifted to Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment at around 5am on August 13.