Kharar hit-and-run | 23 days after road mishap, youth dies at PGIMER; car driver booked

A 25-year-old man died at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, 23 days after a Maruti Brezza hit the motorcycle he was riding with his brother and brother-in-law near Gharuan and fled the spot. Following his death, Kharar police registered a case against the unidentified driver. Passers-by took the injured men to Civil Hospital, Kharar, in a private vehicle. Doctors provided treatment and referred Thomas and Timothi to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accident took place around 10 pm on the Sakrullapur link road near the cremation ground in Gharuan. According to the complaint, Thomas, 25, his brother Timothi and their brother-in-law Satwinder Singh were returning to their home in Gharuan from Kharar on a motorcycle.

As they turned near the cremation ground, a car bearing number PB 10 GR 5700 allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind. The impact threw all three riders onto the road. Thomas told police that the car driver stopped briefly, allowing him to note the registration number, but fled as people started gathering at the spot.

Passers-by took the injured men to Civil Hospital, Kharar, in a private vehicle. Doctors provided treatment and referred Thomas and Timothi to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Doctors discharged Thomas on August 17 after treating a fracture in his left thigh. Timothi remained admitted at the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash and died on Sunday. Kharar police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (act endangering life) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

.