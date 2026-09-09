'We really believe AI could kill all humans': Anthropic safety lead after co-worker resigns

Evan Hubinger, the Alignment Science Lead at Anthropic, had acknowledged that AI killing humans is a very real possibility. Hubinger’s admission came hours after his colleague and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon publicly announced his resignation from the AI lab, claiming that self-improving AI systems could end humanity within the next decade. Evan Hubinger, the Alignment Science Lead at Anthropic

Coxon announced his resignation from Anthropic on X this morning, citing reservations about the company’s actions. He claimed that AI labs are building self-improving AI systems that they cannot control, which in turn could spell doom for humanity.

“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” the 27-year-old former Anthropic researcher said in a grim warning.

(Also read: Anthropic researcher quits over ‘out of control’ AI fears, says ‘AI could kill us all by end of decade’)

Anthropic safety lead acknowledges risk Evan Hubinger, the Alignment Science Lead at Anthropic, responded to Jacob Coxon’s post on X, admitting that the risk of AI ending humanity is very real.

“Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans!” Hubinger wrote.

“I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to,” Hubinger admitted.