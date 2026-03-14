Who is Devendra Chaplot? Elon Musk reacts to IIT Bombay alum joining xAI to develop superintelligence

Indian artificial intelligence researcher Devendra Chaplot has joined Elon Musk’s AI venture xAI, which is now working in close collaboration with SpaceX. Chaplot announced the move on X, sharing a photograph with Musk and outlining his vision for the next phase of his career. Musk quickly acknowledged the announcement, amplifying the post and welcoming him to the team. Indian AI researcher Devendra Chaplot joined Elon Musk’s xAI, announcing the move on X. (X/@dchaplot)

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In his post, Chaplot wrote, "I'm joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence. Together SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and you get the possibility to achieve something truly unique. I’m excited to advance the fields I’ve obsessed over for years, from robotics research to building AI models on the founding teams of Mistral and TML. Both were extraordinary journeys with extraordinary people that shaped how I think about building intelligence from the ground up. Grateful for everything that brought me here and can’t wait to get started."

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Welcome to @xAI!”

Take a look here at the post: