Who is Devendra Chaplot? Elon Musk reacts to IIT Bombay alum joining xAI to develop superintelligence
Devendra Chaplot joined xAI, with Elon Musk welcoming him after his announcement on X.
Indian artificial intelligence researcher Devendra Chaplot has joined Elon Musk’s AI venture xAI, which is now working in close collaboration with SpaceX. Chaplot announced the move on X, sharing a photograph with Musk and outlining his vision for the next phase of his career. Musk quickly acknowledged the announcement, amplifying the post and welcoming him to the team.
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In his post, Chaplot wrote, "I'm joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence. Together SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and you get the possibility to achieve something truly unique. I’m excited to advance the fields I’ve obsessed over for years, from robotics research to building AI models on the founding teams of Mistral and TML. Both were extraordinary journeys with extraordinary people that shaped how I think about building intelligence from the ground up. Grateful for everything that brought me here and can’t wait to get started."
Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Welcome to @xAI!”
Take a look here at the post:
A seasoned name in AI research
Chaplot brings with him significant experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning. According to details available on his website, he was previously part of the founding team at Thinking Machines Lab, where he worked across research and product development. His contributions included building Tinker, a training API designed to enable users to train large language models more efficiently.
He has also been associated with Facebook’s AI research division, joining the team as early as 2018. Prior to entering the AI industry, Chaplot worked as a research associate at Samsung, gaining early exposure to applied technology and innovation.
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Strong academic background
Chaplot’s academic credentials reflect a strong foundation in computer science and artificial intelligence. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and later pursued higher studies at Carnegie Mellon University. There, he completed both his Master’s in Language Technology and a PhD in Machine Learning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More