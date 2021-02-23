IND USA
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre during Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday.
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre during Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday.(PTI)
Live

Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am

Voting for 144 wards across six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — took place on February 21.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST

Counting of votes for elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on Tuesday. These are the second set of elections to have taken place during the ongoing farmers’ agitation after last week’s Punjab local body elections. In the northern state, the ruling Congress registered a comprehensive win while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has government at the Centre, was swept aside. The result of the Gujarat municipal corporation elections, therefore, is very important for the BJP, which is the western state’s ruling party as well.


Voting for 144 wards across six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — took place on February 21. Among the voters were names like Union home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala. Polling took place from 7am-6pm. Total 2,276 candidates were in the fray across the six municipal corporations. In a release, the state election commission said that the voter turnout was 46.1%, up from 45.81% in 2015. The BJP fielded the highest number of candidates at 577, followed by the Congress at 566. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, fielded 444 candidates. Other parties to field candidates were the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    Preparations underway for counting

  • FEB 23, 2021 08:34 AM IST

    Election staff arrive at a counting booth in Vadodara

    Security around counting booths has been tightened. Over 4,800 security personnel and 227 health personnel have been posted at counting centres.

  • FEB 23, 2021 08:25 AM IST

    With 42.51%, Ahmedabad saw lowest turnout

    Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

  • FEB 23, 2021 08:22 AM IST

    46.08 per cent voter turnout recorded

    The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

