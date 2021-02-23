Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am

Counting of votes for elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on Tuesday. These are the second set of elections to have taken place during the ongoing farmers’ agitation after last week’s Punjab local body elections. In the northern state, the ruling Congress registered a comprehensive win while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has government at the Centre, was swept aside. The result of the Gujarat municipal corporation elections, therefore, is very important for the BJP, which is the western state’s ruling party as well.





Voting for 144 wards across six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — took place on February 21. Among the voters were names like Union home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala. Polling took place from 7am-6pm. Total 2,276 candidates were in the fray across the six municipal corporations. In a release, the state election commission said that the voter turnout was 46.1%, up from 45.81% in 2015. The BJP fielded the highest number of candidates at 577, followed by the Congress at 566. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, fielded 444 candidates. Other parties to field candidates were the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON