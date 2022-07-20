Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat Police detain filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai
india news

Gujarat Police detain filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai

On May 14, the Ahmedabad crime branch registered a case against filmmaker Avinash Das under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, after he shared a photo of a woman wearing the national flag. In June, a sessions court rejected the filmmaker’s anticipatory bail plea. He then moved the Gujarat high court, which also refused his petition.
The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai in for allegedly insulting the national flag, officials aware of the matter said. (HT File)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai in for allegedly insulting the national flag, officials aware of the matter said.

On May 14, the Ahmedabad crime branch registered a case against Das under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, after he shared a photo of a woman wearing the national flag. In June, a sessions court rejected the filmmaker’s anticipatory bail plea. He then moved the Gujarat high court, which also refused his petition.

“We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process,” news agency PTI quoted the city crime branch’s Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP