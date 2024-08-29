Gujarat rain live updates: 28 killed, 17,800 evacuated amid floods across state

Gujarat rain live updates: 28 deaths have been recorded till now and 17,800 people evacuated from inundated areas after incessant rain in the state

Gujarat Rain Live Updates: The death toll in Gujarat due to rain-related incidents has risen to 28, after days of incessant downpours and waterlogging have led to a flood-like situation across the state. 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood affected regions and according to Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel more than 5000 people were rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued till August 28 in Vadodara....Read More

Prime minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and extended his full support with regards to rescue and relief operations in the state.

CM Patel posted on X, saying that prime minister also offered guidance on issues related to sanitation and public health in the flooded areas.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the entire state, which is facing heavy rain due to a deep depression moving from East Rajasthan towards the Saurashtra region.

The Gujarat government has requested six columns of Army assistance for urgent relief operations due to severe flooding in several districts. The NDRF has rescued 95 people in the last two days, with hundreds being displaced from their homes or stranded due to the inundation.

Gujarat has till now received 105 per cent of its average annual rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Several Saurashtra districts, especially Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot, have experienced very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.