Gujarat relaxes Covid-19 curbs for Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals. Check details

The Gujarat government on Tuesdaya announced relaxations in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs in place to check the its spread. The restrictions have been lifted in the wake of upcoming Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals, the state government said.

The easing of curbs include relaxation in night curfew timings in eight cities in Gujarat. The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the Covid-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, a government release said.

Here is a list of relaxations announced by the Gujarat government:

Instead of the usual 11pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1am on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami, the Gujarat government said.

Similarly, for the Ganesh festival, the night curfew will come into effect from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

Traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants.

However, "matki fod" events (during which clay pots filled with curd are broken) and local fairs organised on the occasion of Janmashtami won't be allowed, the government release said.

Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed.

The Vijay Rupani government has asked the people of the state to mandatorily follow social distancing norms while celebrating both the festivals.

Devotees will have to move in circles for darshan at temples and processions to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200, the Gujarata government guidelines said.

Only the rituals of prayer-aarti and distribution of prasad are allowed at public Ganeshotsav places. No other religious and cultural programs can be organised, it added.

On immersion days, not more than 15 people will be allowed in a vehicle carrying idols to water bodies.