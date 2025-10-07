Gujarat shocker: Cancer patient poisons his 2 children, then dies by suicide

A 40-year-old man battling cancer allegedly poisoned his two minor children to death before committing suicide in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. (File image/Representational)

The incident took place in Lamba village on Monday evening, Kalyanpur police station inspector TC Patel said.

"The man, Meraman Chetriya, decided to end his life as he was suffering from cancer for the last five years and was staring at his death. He was constantly worried about the future of his young children after his death," the police official said.

Chetariya poisoned his 5-year-old daughter and son, aged 3, before consuming the poisonous substance himself at his house in the village. His wife was away at work at that time, Patel said.

The police have registered a case and a probe is on into it, the official said.