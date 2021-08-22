Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat suspends vaccination drive today so healthcare workers can celebrate Raksha Bandhan
india news

Gujarat suspends vaccination drive today so healthcare workers can celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Gujarat inoculated as many as 397,524 people against Covid-19 on Saturday
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Gujarat has administered 42,666,652 doses of the vaccine to date. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)

Gujarat government has suspended the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on Sunday, on account of Raksha Bandhan, reported news agency PTI. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also heads the ministry of health, said in a statement that the decision was taken so that the women healthcare workers involved in the vaccination drive could stay home and celebrate the festival with their families.

Gujarat inoculated as many as 397,524 people against Covid-19 on Saturday and the state has administered 42,666,652 doses of the vaccine to date, news agency PTI stated citing a government press release. On Saturday, the state reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality, taking the total number of cases to 825,287 and the death toll to 10,079, according to a bulletin released by the health department.

Gujarat is all slated to get a new Covaxin manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, the Union minister of health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on August 10. The Ankleshwar-based manufacturing facility is expected to supply another 200 million doses to the vaccine’s overall production, Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaviya, who is on a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of Gujarat, told reporters in Botad that Covid-19 vaccines will soon be administered to children above the ages of 12. He talked to reporters about the emergency use approval accorded to Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and said it is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19 which will be administered in three shots and "those above the age of 12 can take the vaccine shot".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Palm-oil plan for Andamans came after many steps to skirt legal hurdles

Are vaccine doses in the offing for children in India?

Former TMC minister arrested on corruption charges in Bengal district

News updates from HT: UAE to approve tourist visas for Indian passport holders
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP