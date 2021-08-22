Gujarat suspends vaccination drive today so healthcare workers can celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Gujarat government has suspended the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on Sunday, on account of Raksha Bandhan, reported news agency PTI. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also heads the ministry of health, said in a statement that the decision was taken so that the women healthcare workers involved in the vaccination drive could stay home and celebrate the festival with their families.

Gujarat inoculated as many as 397,524 people against Covid-19 on Saturday and the state has administered 42,666,652 doses of the vaccine to date, news agency PTI stated citing a government press release. On Saturday, the state reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality, taking the total number of cases to 825,287 and the death toll to 10,079, according to a bulletin released by the health department.

Gujarat is all slated to get a new Covaxin manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, the Union minister of health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on August 10. The Ankleshwar-based manufacturing facility is expected to supply another 200 million doses to the vaccine’s overall production, Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer, said in a press release.

Mandaviya, who is on a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of Gujarat, told reporters in Botad that Covid-19 vaccines will soon be administered to children above the ages of 12. He talked to reporters about the emergency use approval accorded to Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and said it is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19 which will be administered in three shots and "those above the age of 12 can take the vaccine shot".