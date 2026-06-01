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Gujarat Titans players, staff evacuated from team bus after short circuit causes breakdown
The incident happened when the bus was ferrying the GT team back to their hotel after the IPL final loss to Royal Challenge Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. breakdown
Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:32 am IST
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The players and support staff of Gujarat Titans faced a safety scare after they had to be evacuated from the team bus after a short circuit caused a breakdown of the vehicle.
The incident happened when the bus was ferrying the GT team back to their hotel after the IPL final loss to Royal Challenge Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, PTI reported.
The team members and support staff were reported safe and unhurt even as smoke spread inside the bus. The team had to wait on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to ferry them to the hotel.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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