Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1, Kerala is at second
india news

Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1, Kerala is at second

Gujarat was followed by Kerala and Punjab, according to the government think tank's report.
NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 02:07 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

 Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 (SECI) among larger states, which is aimed at ranking states and Union territories (UTs) on six parameters including discoms' performance, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom.

States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom.

Among the smaller states, Goa topped the Aayog's index, followed by Tripura and Manipur.

The State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) Round-1 ranks states and UTs on six parameters -- discoms' performance; access affordability and reliability of energy; clean energy initiatives; energy efficiency; environmental sustainability; and new initiatives.

These parameters include a total of 27 indicators.

Based on the outcome of SECI Round-1 scores, states and union territories have been categorised into three groups -- front runners, achievers, and aspirants.

The index can be used by the states and UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers, analyse the potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms, and efficiently manage their energy resources. PTI BKS DRR

