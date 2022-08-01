'Gun for gun…': Tamil Nadu guv RN Ravi on dealing with those not talking peace

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi has spoken about how there should be zero tolerance towards violence and there should be no negotiation with anyone who talks against the country's unity and integrity.

Ravi, who had played a key role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), said there had been no talks with any armed group in the last eight years if not for surrender.

Ravi, also a former governor of Nagaland, said anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. “...Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. No negotiation with anyone who talks against unity and integrity of the country. No talks with any armed group in last 8 years, if only for surrender,” the former bureaucrat reportedly said an event organised by a human rights group in Kochi on Sunday.

According to a report in The HinduRavi said that thought there are some security concerns, the situation has largely improved in Kashmir, northeastern region and Maoist-hit areas.

Hitting out at the previous Congress-UPA government for the way it dealt with Pakistan following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Ravi said there should be a clarity if the neighbouring country is a friend or foe. He further recalled the airstrike in Balakot days after the terror attack in Pulwama killing at least 46 paramilitary personnel, adding the message was clear that if there is any act of terrorism, you will have to pay the cost.

“When 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised, the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within nine months of the attacks, our then Prime Minister and Pakistan PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism.”

“...What is this? It has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy. After Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost,” the Tamil Nadu governor said.

