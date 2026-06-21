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Gunfight erupts in Manipur’s Kangpokpi as Kuki-Zo body blocks highways: Police

CoTU, a Kuki-Zo body, issued a statement on Sunday announcing that the indefinite blockade of the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) and the Imphal-Silchar highway via Jiribam (NH-37)

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 09:41 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Tension escalated in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Sunday after an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and unidentified armed men during a search operation, even as the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced an indefinite blockade of the state’s two key national highways, alleging bias in security operations in the Leimakhong-Kangchup area.

Police said the gun battle broke out at 7.20 am when security forces went to Leilon Vaiphei for a search operation.

Police said the gun battle broke out at 7.20 am when security forces went to Leilon Vaiphei for a search operation. “It is yet to be confirmed which armed groups were involved in the incident. No casualties were reported during the gunfire,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, CoTU, a Kuki-Zo body, issued a statement on Sunday announcing that the indefinite blockade of the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) and the Imphal-Silchar highway via Jiribam (NH-37) would take effect from 4 pm on Sunday until further notice.

“The primary responsibility of the security forces and the Government is to safeguard every citizen without discrimination. Any action or omission that creates an impression of bias only aggravates the prevailing crisis and erodes public confidence in the institutions entrusted with maintaining peace and security”, the statement said.

The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal Valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but it has identified certain sensitive areas.

A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of President’s Rule. It includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance.

 
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