Gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri; 2 militants killed

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district on Friday morning.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter has started in Pangai village in Thanamandi area of Rajouri. Three to four militants are expected to be trapped.” Later, the army confirmed that two militants had died in the exchange of fire.

Also Read | Arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone recovered from Samba in J&K

Based on accurate intelligence from J&K Police, a joint operation was launched on Thursday night in the forested area.

Meanwhile, police on Friday morning recovered two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.