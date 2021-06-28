Gupkar Alliance to hold meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week.

This will be the first meeting of the alliance after the June 24 all-party meeting with the PM. The leaders of PAGD, which was set up to demand restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, will be meeting at the Gupkar residence of NC president and MP Srinagar Farooq Abdullah. PAGD comprises the NC, PDP, CPI-M, J&K Awami National Conference, and the J&K People’s Movement.

PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) general secretary, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, confirmed that alliance meeting will be held in Srinagar. “Leadership of all the constituents will be meeting at the residence of the Dr Farooq Abdullah at 11am,” he said.

Leaders privy to the details of the scheduled meeting said apart from informing all constituents about the discussion at the all-party meeting last Thursday, the leadership will also discuss the way forward for the alliance. PAGD leaders may also hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference(NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said they would continue to agitate over the nullification of Article 370 even though the issue was before the Supreme Court.

After their return from Delhi following the all-party meeting, he said, “We didn’t talk about anything that was outside the agenda of the Gupkar Alliance. The alliance said that ‘we don’t accept changes of August 5, 2019 and whatever needs to be done to undo that, we will do that constitutionally, politically legally and peacefully’,” he said.