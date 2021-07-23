Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guru Purnima to be observed tomorrow: Know significance, time, tithi
india news

Guru Purnima to be observed tomorrow: Know significance, time, tithi

On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for sharing their lessons and knowledge. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.(Praful Gangurde/HT file photo)

Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to all academic and spiritual gurus (teachers), will be celebrated on July 24 this year. On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for sharing their lessons and knowledge. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which is from June to July.

Who celebrates Guru Purnima?

Traditionally, Buddh Purnima has been celebrated by Buddhists. It commemorates Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. However, Hindus and Jains also celebrate this festival to revere their teachers.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers.

In today’s time, it has been said that teachers play the most important role in the lives of students. Apart from imparting education and teaching other co-curricular and non-curricular skills, teachers also familiarise students with values and life skills that help them deal with the outside world once they become adults.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across India celebrate Guru Purnima by organising various events to thank the teachers in bringing out the best in students.

Tithi

The Guru Purnima Tithi this year will begin at 10.43am on July 23 and end at 8.06am on July 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP