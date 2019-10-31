Gurudas Dasgupta, the fiery Left leader with friends across the aisle

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:32 IST

Indian trade union movement lost a doyen as veteran communist Gurudas Dasgupta, 83, died on Wednesday night in Kolkata. He had been suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

He spent three terms in the Rajya Sabha and two in the Lok Sabha. As the general secretary of All India Trade Union Council (AITUC), Dasgupta, almost single-handedly, transformed the lesser-known trade union into a major force, even surpassing CPIM’s Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in membership—a feat to boost CPI’s ego as CPIM has been always been a much bigger party.

But unlike many dogmatic communists, Dasgupta kept his communication channels open for adversaries too. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee liked him (often called him Guru Dasgupta) and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee enjoyed a good rapport with him even when she was CPIM’s arch-rival.

He knew the limitations of his party (and the ideological restrictions) but Dasgupta, as the floor leader of CPI in the House, never hesitated to meet any Opposition leaders for floor coordination in Parliament. Once he even dialled Mamata Banerjee to ensure that her party colleagues don’t disturb him during his speech.

The alleged 2G scam saw the best of Dasgupta as a lawmaker. He was the most active member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G, first Left leader to accuse then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of “dereliction of duty” and finally gave a long dissent note as the PC Chacko-led panel’s report was favourable to the government.

It might be an irony but the lyrics of a song by American punk band Streetlight Manifesto best describes Dasgupta: With a golden heart comes a rebel fist.

Behind a strong trade union leader, was a face of a doting husband. When in Delhi, he would call his wife Jayasri throughout the day. When his wife was going through a particularly painful phase, he requested then health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad if two top doctors of AIIMS can be requested to see his wife in Kolkata. Azad obliged.

Despite being a veteran politician, Dasgupta lived in a small bungalow in Delhi’s Canning Lane. He had a frugal lifestyle and would often wear the same shirt for two consecutive days. His favourite was a red cardigan which he wore throughout the winter (he actually had a couple of red cardigans).

And Dasgupta’s sprawling AITUC office on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg was not just a place to solve problems of party workers. One afternoon, a young woman came with her friend to meet Dasgupta. The Haryanvi woman has been dumped by her husband and she wanted revenge.

Dasgupta looked like an anxious father. For almost an hour, he counselled the woman while many comrades with prior appointments waited. But Dasgupta was in no hurry. For, he told the woman, “My child, revenge is the easiest path. But it takes more courage to rebuild one’s world.”

