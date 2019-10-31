e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies at 83 in Kolkata

Gurudas Dasgupta was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gurudas Dasgupta was a well-known Left leader who had a long stint in politics.
Gurudas Dasgupta was a well-known Left leader who had a long stint in politics. (ANI photo)
         

Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta died at the age of 83 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dasgupta was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council,” West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

Dasgupta was a well-known Left leader who had a long stint in politics. He first became of member of Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985.He was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 from Panskura constituency in West Bengal. He was again elected to the lower House of Parliament in 2009, this time from Ghatal seat in West Bengal.

Dasgupta had a long association with the trade union movement and was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001, He was elected to the the National Secretariat, Communist Party of India, in 2004.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 08:33 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News