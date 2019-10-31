CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies at 83 in Kolkata

india

Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta died at the age of 83 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dasgupta was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council,” West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

Dasgupta was a well-known Left leader who had a long stint in politics. He first became of member of Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985.He was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 from Panskura constituency in West Bengal. He was again elected to the lower House of Parliament in 2009, this time from Ghatal seat in West Bengal.

Dasgupta had a long association with the trade union movement and was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001, He was elected to the the National Secretariat, Communist Party of India, in 2004.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 08:33 IST