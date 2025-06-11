Gurugram electrician dies in compressor explosion at air conditioning firm

A 28-year-old electrician died when a compressor exploded at an electronic appliance company here, police said on Wednesday. An electrician in Gurugram died while checking a compressor in an air conditioning firm(Representative image/Pexel)

The deceased, identified as Ghanshyam, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been employed at the company for the past three years.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Ghanshyam was checking a compressor. The explosion caused a loud blast, which resulted in panic among the employees present at the site, police said.

Ghanshyam suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police added.

According to Radheshyam, the victim’s brother, Ghanshyam had raised concerns about the poor condition of the equipment and safety protocols at the company multiple times, but his warnings had been ignored by the management.

"Ghanshyam had warned the company management several times about the poor condition of the equipment and negligence in safety standards, but his complaints fell on deaf ears. Their negligence cost the life of my brother" Radheshyam said in his complaint to the police.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The company has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.