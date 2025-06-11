Gurugram: 40 illegal carts razed in MG Road crackdown

In a joint anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 40 illegal carts operating along MG Road—a notified no-vending zone, civic officials said. The operation was aimed at easing congestion and reclaiming pedestrian pathways, they added. Two major stretches were targeted: from MG Road Metro station to Heritage City condominium, and from IFFCO Chowk to Beverly Park (HT Photo)

Six enforcement teams comprising 30 staffers from both agencies, supported by a traffic police unit, conducted the drive. The operation was led by RS Bhath, GMDA’s nodal officer for enforcement, who said, “MG Road is a no-vending zone, and carts and vendors are not allowed to operate there. Action was taken against 40 violators, who were operating without any permission from the competent authority.”

Two major stretches were targeted: from MG Road Metro station to Heritage City condominium, and from IFFCO Chowk to Beverly Park. “Before carrying out the demolition, the enforcement teams sanitised the vendors and cart operators, advising them to vacate the area,” Bhath added.

According to officials, the drive was prompted by rising complaints of traffic congestion, footpath encroachment, and inconvenience to commuters. Although the encroachments were temporary, officials said they were causing persistent civic issues.

Authorities are also investigating claims of an organised network facilitating illegal vending. “We have been informed that few miscreants charge these cart owners and support them in running illegal establishments. This is against the law,” Bhath said, warning vendors to obtain proper permits and operate only in designated zones.