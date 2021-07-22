Gurugram executive holidaying in Nainital killed as boulder smashes his car

HALDWANI: A senior executive from Gurugram, Hanumant Talwar, 56, died on Tuesday evening in Nainital when a boulder rolled down the mountain slope and smashed his car. His wife, Meenu, is injured.

Police said the accident took place in Bajoon area of Nainital district.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, in-charge of Mallital police station, said the couple was headed to the hotel when the accident took place. The boulder crushed the driver’s side of the car.

“Hanumant Talwar died on the spot. His wife, who was with him in the car, survived but sustained serious injuries….She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment,” said Kumar.

Talwar has been consulting on change management for the last few years. Previously, he was managing director and country manager for Convergys – India, UK & China.

Rescue workers cutting the car’s door that was smashed by a boulder in Nainital district (Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)

A person close to the Talwar family in Gurgaon said his wife sustained injuries to her spine. Their friends and relatives are on their way to Nainital to work out the logistics of moving her to Gurugram hospital and bringing him back home, the person said.

This is heartbreaking,” the person said, pointing they left the city early on Tuesday on their holiday. They were on their way to Mukteshwar, about 50km from Nainital where they had decided to halt for the night.

Kumar said the impact was so severe that they had to summon rescue workers equipped with a metal cutter to pull him out of the car.

The police officer said Tuesday’s tragic accident took place at a spot where a boulder had fallen on a vehicle 15 years ago, killing four people.

Due to heavy rains, at least 250 roads are blocked in the state due to landslides caused by heavy rains over the last few days.