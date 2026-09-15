Gurugram hit-and-run: Kalyan Bainsla's cousin Lavnish Gurjar arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa

A cousin of the accused driver in the Gurugram hit-and-run case was also arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa, days after the incident.

Dausa [Rajasthan], Sep 15 (ANI): The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla (L), arrested by the Gurugram Police in connection with the hit-and-run case of a female biker on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, in Dausa on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The main accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was held by the police on Tuesday, while his cousin, Lavnish Gurjar, was also arrested in connection with the case.

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The incident came to light after a woman biker, identified as Sia, posted a video on Instagram showing a car hitting her motorcycle from the side, following which she fell and her vehicle skidded for several metres. In the video, which was taken from a camera mounted on her motorcycle and included her voiceover, Sia also alleged that the occupants of the car had misbehaved with her.

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Deep Dive What charges were brought against Kalyan Bainsla after the Gurugram hit-and-run incident? Kalyan Bainsla was initially charged with sections pertaining to endangering life and rash driving. An attempt to murder charge under Section 109 was added later following a thorough investigation. Why did Kalyan Bainsla claim he fled the scene after the collision? Bainsla stated that he left the scene out of fear of a mob attack, asserting that he did not hit the biker intentionally and that the collision occurred when he lost control of the car. How did the police become involved in the Gurugram hit-and-run case? The police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after a video of the crash went viral on social media, leading to the registration of an FIR against Bainsla.