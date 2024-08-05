Gurugram man dies by suicide after strangling wife: Police

A man allegedly died by suicide after strangling his wife at their home at DLF Block-I in Gurigram’s Sector-40, a police officer said on Monday and added the matter came to light late Sunday when neighbours noticed the man hanging and raised an alarm. Preliminary investigation suggested the man strangled his wife probably after an argument. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Inspector Satyawan of the Sector-40 police station, who goes by a single name, said the neighbours went inside their house and quickly arranged an ambulance to rush the couple, who were in their 20s, to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10 but doctors declared them dead. “Police were informed about the incident following which an investigating team along with forensic experts reached the spot.”

The inspector cited the preliminary investigation and said the man strangled his wife probably after an argument and later hanged himself too. “The couple was in their late 20s and quarrelled frequently.”

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for autopsy. “We were waiting for the families of the couple to arrive for further action,” said Satyawan.