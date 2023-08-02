Nuh violence: Gurugram MP meets PM Modi; says, ‘If both sides had arms…’

Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh met PM Modi on Wednesday as Haryana witnessed unprecedented tension following a communal clash on July 31. The tension spread to other areas of Haryana including Gurugram. Six people -- 2 home guards and 4 civilians have died in the two-day violence which reached Gurugram from Nuh and Sohna. A total of 116 people have been arrested in the violence that started from a Hindu rally at Nuh on Monday. The rally was attacked by Muslims after videos claiming cow vigilante Monu Manesar and his team of people would be present at the rally went viral. In retaliation, the VHP-Bajrang Dal too attacked a mosque in Gurugram. Prohibitory orders were put in place to stop the situation from escalating though on Tuesday evening, there were incidents of fresh violence. The Haryana govt said the situation in the state was under control, while the VHP-Bajrang Dal took their protest in Delhi on Wednesday.

Gurugram MP earlier said there were provocations from both sides otherwise who carries sticks and swords to a religious rally. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On whether, he spoke to PM Modi over Nuh violence, the minister said he spoke to PM on several issues, though he went to invite PM Modi for the inauguration of AIIMS in Haryana. On his earlier comment as to who carries sticks and swords to a religious rally, the MP said, “If both the sides was carries arms, then it is a question of investigation who provided them those arms. Haryana government will probe this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON