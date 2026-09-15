Gurugram petrol pumps to get 249 cameras to detect old, end-of-life vehicles

The Haryana Transport Department will install 249 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram to identify end-of-life vehicles and enforce environmental norms, Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

Gurugram will receive the highest number of cameras under the first phase. (ANI/ Representational)

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The cameras are part of the first phase of a project to install 775 ANPR cameras in four National Capital Region districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, at an estimated cost of ₹41.74 crore. The proposal has been approved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Gurugram will receive the highest number of cameras under the first phase, followed by Sonipat with 215, Jhajjar with 195 and Faridabad with 116. The cameras will be installed at petrol pumps to facilitate the identification of old and end-of-life vehicles and ensure compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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{{^usCountry}} Vij said the installation process was being expedited and would be completed by September 30, 2026. From October 1, fuel will not be supplied to end-of-life vehicles registered in Haryana, in accordance with CAQM directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vij said the installation process was being expedited and would be completed by September 30, 2026. From October 1, fuel will not be supplied to end-of-life vehicles registered in Haryana, in accordance with CAQM directions. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the government’s objective was not merely to install cameras but to use technology to make vehicle identification more effective and systematic. He added that the initiative would strengthen pollution-control measures in the NCR and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

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The state is expected to require around 2,780 ANPR cameras in total. The first phase will focus on the four major NCR districts, where vehicle emissions contribute to the region’s air pollution concerns.

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Vij said the Haryana government directed the concerned departments to complete the necessary work within the stipulated timeline. He added that improving air quality in the NCR remained a priority and that the ANPR system would help authorities enforce restrictions on end-of-life vehicles more efficiently.