Gurugram petrol pumps to get 249 cameras to detect old, end-of-life vehicles

The Haryana Transport Department will install 249 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram to identify end-of-life vehicles and enforce environmental norms, Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.
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The cameras are part of the first phase of a project to install 775 ANPR cameras in four National Capital Region districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, at an estimated cost of ₹41.74 crore. The proposal has been approved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Gurugram will receive the highest number of cameras under the first phase, followed by Sonipat with 215, Jhajjar with 195 and Faridabad with 116. The cameras will be installed at petrol pumps to facilitate the identification of old and end-of-life vehicles and ensure compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Vij said the installation process was being expedited and would be completed by September 30, 2026. From October 1, fuel will not be supplied to end-of-life vehicles registered in Haryana, in accordance with CAQM directions.
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Vij said the installation process was being expedited and would be completed by September 30, 2026. From October 1, fuel will not be supplied to end-of-life vehicles registered in Haryana, in accordance with CAQM directions.
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The minister said the government’s objective was not merely to install cameras but to use technology to make vehicle identification more effective and systematic. He added that the initiative would strengthen pollution-control measures in the NCR and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
The state is expected to require around 2,780 ANPR cameras in total. The first phase will focus on the four major NCR districts, where vehicle emissions contribute to the region’s air pollution concerns.
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Vij said the Haryana government directed the concerned departments to complete the necessary work within the stipulated timeline. He added that improving air quality in the NCR remained a priority and that the ANPR system would help authorities enforce restrictions on end-of-life vehicles more efficiently.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
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Home/India News/Gurugram petrol pumps to get 249 cameras to detect old, end-of-life vehicles
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