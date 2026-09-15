Iffco Chowk sinkhole: NHAI begins road repairs, bitumen work likely in two days
Reopening remains uncertain as officials will inspect the repaired stretch after subsurface treatment and assess whether it is safe for traffic
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started restoring the road at Iffco Chowk, where a sinkhole developed on August 25, with officials saying the bitumen work is expected to be completed in two days if there is no further rain. However, the date for reopening the damaged stretch remains uncertain and will depend on further inspection and a review of the repair work, officials said.
Highway officials said repair work began on Saturday, and the damaged portion is being filled in layers with soil and substrate material, with each layer being allowed time to settle before the next stage. The entire material is being rolled over to strengthen the subsurface.
“The repair of the road has started, and the work is being carried out in layers with soil and substrate material being filled up in the sinkhole, which is given time to settle. The entire material is being rolled over to strengthen the subsurface. It will take two more days to lay the bitumen over the damaged road, provided it does not rain again,” said an NHAI official.
Officials said the road repair had been delayed by intermittent rainfall in the city over the past two weeks. Regular spells of rain repeatedly filled the sinkhole, forcing workers to dewater the area and wait for the soil to stabilise before proceeding with the restoration.
“We want to property treat the surface so that there is no repeat of the incident,” NHAI officials said.
The officials, however, did not give a definite date for reopening the stretch, saying the timeline would depend on further inspection and a review of the repair work after the subsurface treatment and filling are completed.
A portion of a sewage drain collapsed on August 25 on the Iffco Chowk service lane from the Delhi to Jaipur side, creating a large sinkhole and causing panic among commuters besides triggering congestion on the road. Two service lanes of the highway were barricaded following the incident.
The collapse was caused by a sewage line flowing under the road from MG Road towards Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials said.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had also taken nearly one and a half weeks to repair the damaged pipeline at the Iffco Chowk sinkhole, as the heavy sewage flow into the drain slowed down the replacement work.
“We have replaced the damaged pipe at the sinkhole and also repaired the pipeline adjoining the damaged area. The authority has also started an exercise to identify all the sewer pipelines which are in damaged condition, and these will also be repaired,” said a GMDA official.
The official added that the entire pipeline from Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur, which is in bad shape, will be repaired using machine-wound spiral lining technology.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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