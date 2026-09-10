NHAI proposes 3-lane elevated corridor from Shiv Murti to Ambience Mall

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a unidirectional, three-lane elevated corridor between the Dwarka Expressway tunnel near Shiv Murti and Ambience Mall to decongest the busy stretch between Mahipalpur and Ambience Mall on the Gurugram border.

A senior NHAI official said the proposal envisages a single-pier, three-lane elevated corridor beginning at the right turn of the Dwarka Expressway tunnel and continuing towards Gurugram. The proposal is currently under evaluation by the highway authority, the official said.

“The elevated corridor will take off immediately after the end of the underpass ramp towards Gurugram. Traffic emerging from the underpass will be required to be compulsory to take the elevated corridor towards Gurugram. The traffic travelling on the NH-48 main carriageway will continue along the existing alignment and will not have access to the proposed elevated corridor,” the official said.

As per the proposal, the elevated structure’s piers will be placed in the existing drain section of NH-48, in the space between the main carriageway and service road on the left-hand side of the highway from Delhi to Jaipur. “The proposed three-lane flyover will be parallel to the existing service lane of the highway,” the official said.

The corridor will also have a down ramp to the approach of the existing Rajokri flyover, allowing traffic to move towards the Delhi-to-Jaipur service road and reach Ambience Mall, Cyber City, Udyog Vihar and other areas. For other destinations in Gurugram, the corridor will continue and terminate along the main carriageway ahead of Ambience Mall, the proposal states.

NHAI officials said the Mahipalpur-Ambience Mall stretch has emerged as a major convergence point for traffic heading to Gurugram from West and South Delhi, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The traffic congestion on this section is particularly severe during the morning and evening peak hours following the opening and integration of major road networks, including the Dwarka Expressway and UER-2. The elevated corridors have been planned on both sides, and in the future an elevated corridor on the same stretch between Jaipur and Delhi is also envisaged,” another NHAI official aware of the matter said.

An NHAI consultant’s report observed that NH-48’s main carriageway capacity has deteriorated after the addition of traffic from the Dwarka Expressway, with both carriageways, including service roads. The Shivmurti-Haryana Border section therefore needs capacity augmentation, it said, noting that a substantial share of NH-48 traffic at Shivmurti travels towards Gurgaon from Delhi.