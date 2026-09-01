Sinkhole at Gurugram's Iffco Chowk: NHAI road repairs to take 3-4 days

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Monday they have repaired the sewage pipeline at Iffco Chowk which was damaged and had caused a large sinkhole on the service road last week. Officials said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will now work on road repair on the site. NHAI plans to fill, compact and rebuild the damaged road after ensuring there is no risk of leakage beneath the surface. (HT Photo)

GMDA officials said that around 10 metres of the damaged pipeline has been replaced at the sinkhole, and they are now applying concrete on the surrounding area to provide support to the drain. Authority officials said they will hand over the site to highways authority after they inspect the repairs.

A portion of sewage pipeline had collapsed at Iffco Chowk service lane from Delhi to Jaipur side on Tuesday, causing a large sinkhole. This led to panic among commuters and congestion on the road. Two service lanes of the highway were barricaded after the incident, and the roads have remained closed since the incident happened.