Gurugram sewer line breach causes road cave-in at IFFCO Chowk; traffic diverted

A large sinkhole was formed on the service road after a master sewer line collapsed on Tuesday afternoon at Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk, triggering traffic disruptions at one of the city’s busiest intersections, people familiar with the matter said. A portion of service road at IFFCO Chowk caved in. (HT Photo)

The incident, which comes a day after torrential rains led to waterlogging across the city, took place at about 3pm on a stretch near Westin Hotel when a portion of the service road caved in, leading to a 10 feet by 10 feet sinkhole on the Delhi-Jaipur side. Traffic police barricaded the site and diverted commuters onto alternative routes while emergency repair teams were deployed.

Officials linked the road cave-in to the collapse of a dilapidated sewer line managed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said the authority, alongside the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), moved quickly to secure the location. “The affected area has been barricaded, and the GMDA has issued directions to the agency for the repair of the 1000mm master sewer line in the area. The road repair work will be taken up after the master sewer line is repaired,” she said.

GMDA executive engineer Bhim Arya told HT that the line was part of the master sewer line that runs from Ambience Mall to Rajiv Chowk along the service road of the national highway.

“The repair of the sewage line will be started from Wednesday morning and all efforts will be made to complete the work at the earliest,” Arya said,

The GMDA sewage line had collapsed at Iffco Chowk in 2021 too, just 100 metres from the current cave-in when a large portion of the drain under the Iffco Chowk flyover collapsed, requiring major repair of the drain and the retaining wall of the flyover by GMDA and NHAI.