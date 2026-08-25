Uttarakhand Cabinet clears road repair push, cooperative policy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed senior officials to control prices of essential commodities and ensure their availability to consumers at reasonable rates, while ordering strict action against black marketing, hoarding and profiteering. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Price monitoring and action against hoarding CM Dhami asked the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other agencies to monitor availability and market prices. District administrations have been told to inspect markets, verify stocks and prevailing rates, track demand and supply, and act immediately on complaints of irregularities.

He said artificial shortages must not be allowed and warned that unnecessary price increases directly affect household budgets. The Chief Minister called for transparent enforcement and closer coordination between government and district authorities to protect consumers.

Road repairs and key Cabinet decisions At a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Dhami, the government discussed a state-wide plan to repair urban and rural roads after the monsoon. Departments were asked to complete tender processes in advance so work can begin on a war footing once rains end. Funding for old PMGSY roads whose maintenance periods have expired and for local bodies was discussed.

The Cabinet also approved Uttarakhand State Cooperative Policy, 2026, aligned with the National Cooperative Policy, 2025, to strengthen cooperatives through transparency, technology, professionalism, inclusion, youth participation and diversification.

Other decisions included formation of Uttarakhand Medical Supplies Corporation for timely procurement, approval for an NCDC branch, rules for urban population surveys and land records, phased equal-pay benefits for eligible Upnal workers, and a dedicated cell for retired Agniveers.

The Cabinet approved a 25-year arrangement for coal-based power procurement, subject to required processes, and agreed to install statues of Uttarakhand's martyrs in their ancestral villages, honouring their sacrifice and inspiring future generations across the state.