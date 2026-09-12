Residents complain of persisting sewage woes in sectors 82, 47

Sewage blockages have led to overflow onto roads and, in some cases, into homes in sectors 82 and 47, residents said. They alleged that the problem has persisted for months and that the Noida authority has so far provided only short-term solutions. The authority, meanwhile, said it was working on long-term solutions to address the issue. Sewage blockage at a Noida sector. (HT Photo)

Officials said that in both sectors, the authority has deployed sewer-cleaning machines to clear blockages. However, residents said the problem was linked to underlying infrastructure issues and could not be resolved through cleaning alone.

“They came on Thursday to fix the overflow and cleaned it with a machine, but again today there are problems in almost all the blocks in the sector. I am getting complaints from residents in blocks A, B and D,” said Sanjay Singh Chauhan, residents’ welfare association secretary, Sector 47.

“In Duplex Lane 5 of Swarnim Vihar, sewage blockage is a constant problem. During the monsoon, there were so many complaints of sewage overflow entering people’s houses. The authority deployed a sewer suction machine to clear the blockage, but there was no relief,” said Lata Verma, RWA secretary, Swarnim Vihar Duplex, Sector 82.

“Sewers are overflowing because they are not properly cleaned. The machines they send are not sufficient,” said Mayank Chauhan, RWA president, Udyog Vihar, Sector 82.

Prem San, senior manager, Noida Jal department, said the authority had inspected the issue in Sector 82 along with RWA officials. “Overflowing is not the problem. However, one or two sewer lines are full in both sectors. Machines cannot access those lines as they are not easily reachable,” he said.

He added that damage to some lines at the sewage pumping station (SPS) three days ago had also led to problems in Sector 47. “The STPs for both these sectors are also undergoing repair work,” San said.