MCG road-sweeping truck catches fire near Rajiv Chowk, no injuries

A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) mechanised road-sweeping and garbage collection truck caught fire near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported. One fire tender from Bhim Nagar fire station was deployed after the driver alerted police and firefighters when smoke began billowing from the engine. (PTI)

The incident took place at 3.15am while the truck was carrying out regular sweeping work in and around Rajiv Chowk and along the expressway. Smoke suddenly started billowing from the vehicle’s engine, following which the driver stopped the truck by the roadside and jumped out, escaping unhurt.

Within moments, flames rose from the vehicle and spread rapidly, engulfing the truck. The driver immediately informed the police and the fire department, following which one fire tender from Bhim Nagar fire station reached the spot.

“Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within a few minutes. However, the engine and cabin of the truck were completely gutted in the fire,” said a senior fire official at Bhim Nagar fire station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit in the engine may have triggered the blaze, though the exact cause is yet to be established. Officials said a detailed investigation would be conducted to ascertain what led to the fire.

According to the preliminary assessment, the presence of garbage and plastic material inside the vehicle may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.