Gurugram traffic police impounds motorcycle with pending challans worth 4.06 Lakh

The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday impounded a motorcycle with 67 pending traffic challans involving outstanding fines of over ₹4 lakh, officials said.

The traffic police has appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents (Representational image: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive at Damdama red light, they said.

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During the inspection, a team led by zonal officer ASI Jaiveer stopped the motorcycle for verification and found 67 pending challans amounting to ₹4,06,500, a senior traffic police officer said.

Also read: Gurugram: Police deploy riders to manage traffic, increase challan payment counters

Most of the challans were related to violations such as riding without a helmet, not having valid vehicle insurance and driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, he said.

The vehicle was impounded after its owner failed to produce the requisite documents, the officer added.

Also read: Traffic police plan new challan centres in West zone, Manesar

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police has appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents, including valid insurance and PUC certificates, are up to date. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police has appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents, including valid insurance and PUC certificates, are up to date. {{/usCountry}}

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It also urged motorists to follow traffic rules to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.