Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guv: Atrocities against Dalits still prevalent in Tamil Nadu

Guv: Atrocities against Dalits still prevalent in Tamil Nadu

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The governor also described BR Ambedkar as a nationalist who, he said, is being used for political mobilisation.

RN Ravi (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

There is much talk of social justice and yet atrocities against Dalits are prevalent in Tamil Nadu and action in these cases is ‘awful’, said governor RN Ravi on Sunday, adding to the existing polemics with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

Social justice is a tenet of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu which is often espoused by DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin. The governor also described BR Ambedkar as a nationalist who, he said, is being used for political mobilisation.

The governor was speaking on the occasion of releasing the Tamil version of two books –‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ and ‘Ambedkar & Modi - Reformer’s Ideals, Performer’s Implementation’ in Chennai.

Minister of state and former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head L Murugan was also present.

The governor pointed out recent discrimination against Dalits such as human faeces found inside their water tank. “When it comes to social discrimination, what have we done? Even here in our state, we have been talking so much about social justice but every other day we hear of some atrocity against Dalits,” the governor said.

“Either human faeces will be put into water tank in a Dalit colony or you will be publicly humiliated, assaulted or not allowed entry into a temple or anganwadi school,” he said.

“When it comes to crimes against Dalits, response of the law enforcement and criminal justice system is awful,” he said, adding, “It pains to know that in our state, in case of rape of Dalit women, only 7% end in conviction. Of 100 rapists, 93 go scott-free. And we talk about social justice! Not just that, when it comes to schemes, a CAG report states that 30% of the central allocation for building homes for Dalits go unspent. And the remaining part is diverted for other purposes.”

The governor said people who spoke “too much” of Ambedkar were blank when asked questions about him. “Some people use his (Ambedkar’s) name to either to accuse or praise others.”

DMK’s ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which claims to fight caste-based discrimination and crimes in state, is critical of the governor’s political polemics, often describing him as “speaking like an RSS man”.

VCK MP D Ravikumar said that the data which the governor cited was right. Ravikumar urged the governor to read two of Ambedkar’s books – the Annihilation of Caste and the Philosophy of Hinduism.

“Then he will understand the root cause of atrocities against Dalits,” said Ravikumar, adding that, “I welcome him speaking of issues of discrimination against Dalits in public forums but him stopping at merely talking about those issues is a political act.”

“He has the power and responsibility to direct officials to take action and call for a special meeting for this. Blaming only the state government is not right. Issues against Dalits and poor are common in our country,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP