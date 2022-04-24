Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls 2022 results live updates: Results of 6 wards declared; BJP wins 5, AJP 1
Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls 2022 results live updates: Results of 6 wards declared; BJP wins 5, AJP 1

Guwahati Municipal Corporation results LIVE: The polling for 57 out of the total 60 GMC wards was held on April 22. The state's ruling BJP earlier won the other three unopposed.
Guwahati: Security personnel keep vigil as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Guwahati Municipal Election 2022, at Rupnagar in Guwahati, Friday, (PTI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The counting of votes for elections to Assam's Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), is currently underway, two days after the polling took place for 57 out of the total 60 wards in the civic body; the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining three unopposed. These were the first GMC elections since 2013, and witnessed a turnout of 52.80 per cent.

The Congress contested on the highest number of wards (54), followed by the BJP (50), new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (39), and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (25).

Meanwhile, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing formula with the saffron party.

Here are the live updates as counting of votes continues:

10:20 am: Results declared for six out of 57 wards; BJP wins wards number 11, 21, 31, 41 and 51. Assam Jatiya Parishad bags ward number 1: Pallav Gopal Jha, deputy commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) district

 

10:11 am: Counting of votes for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls 2022 is underway.

 

 

 

 

