Home / India News / Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe
india news

Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe

"IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely." stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.
ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:45 PM IST
An IndiGo 6E flight from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)

An IndiGo flight 6E- 291 from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday and all passengers are safe.

"IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely. All passengers have been accommodated on another aircraft for their onward journey to Bangaluru," stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.

"The aircraft is currently under inspection. As advised to air traffic control (ATC), it was a priority landing and not an emergency landing," the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indigo aircraft air traffic control system indigo flight
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP