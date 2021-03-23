Home / India News / Gwalior accident: PM Modi approves 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Gwalior accident: PM Modi approves 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

The Prime Minister has also approved ₹50,000 for those seriously injured.
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the road accident earlier on this day at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He has also approved 50,000 for those seriously injured.

At least 13 people, most of them women, were killed after a bus and an auto-rickshaw collided in the state's Gwalior district this morning. Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister had tweeted conveying his condolences to the relatives of the dead.

"...I wish that the injured people recover at the earliest," a tweet issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident. "The news of the death of the passengers, mostly women, in the road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has deeply saddened me. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking event. I wish for the injured people to get well soon," the President tweeted in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid condolences to the deceased and announced compensation to their families. The state government has promised to provide 4 lakh to the families of each deceased and 50,000 to those injured.

Nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver, caught in the collision, died on the spot, while those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, the police informed. The death toll was later revised to 13, of who 11 were women.

