Gyanvapi case: Mosque panel’s lawyer dies of cardiac arrest

Senior advocate Abhaynath Yadav representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the Gyanvapi mosque case has died of cardiac arrest, his family said on Monday. The committee which manages the mosque is a party in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate Yadav, 60, a resident of Pandeypur in Varanasi, who had been practising for over 35 years, is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

According to the family, advocate Yadav was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain at around 10.30 pm on Sunday night. He was declared brought dead by the doctors, they added.

Yadav completed arguments in the Varanasi district court in the Gyanvapi case last month.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee joint secretary SM Yasin was among those who expressed grief over advocate Yadav’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of senior advocate Abhaynath Yadav,” he said.

Central Bar Association president, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, expressed grief over Yadav’s death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After completing the arguments in the district court in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case around three weeks back, he had expressed a desire to wear Rudraksha rosary, which I arranged for him,” he said.

Office bearers and members of the Central Bar Association and Banaras Bar Association organised a condolence meeting on Monday, where they paid their tributes by observing a two-minute silence.

The Varanasi district court last month resumed its hearing on a plea of the committee challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for unhindered rights to pray to Hindu idols installed within the mosque complex.

The committee side had to submit its reply to the case on August 4, in which the role of the late advocate would have been important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}