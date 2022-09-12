Home / India News / Gyanvapi masjid issue going Babri way, purpose of Places of Worship Act failing: Owaisi

Gyanvapi masjid issue going Babri way, purpose of Places of Worship Act failing: Owaisi

Updated on Sep 12, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque case: Owaisi said that when the judgement on Babri Masjid was given, he had warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as it was passed on the basis of faith.

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Asaduddin Owaisi, who heads the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said on Monday that the district court ruling in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri dispute would lead to a "destabilising effect" and the matter seemed to be going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. He said with this ruling, the very purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 would fail.

Owaisi who spoke to reporters in Hyderabad over the issue, said that when the judgement on Babri Masjid was given, he had warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as it was passed on the basis of faith.

"A destabilising effect will start after this. We're going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue."

"There should be an appeal in high court against this order. I hope the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail," the Hyderabad MP said.

Earlier in the day, a Varanasi court dismissed a plea of the masjid committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights inside the masjid compound. The committee will move the Allahabad HC challenging the district court order.

District judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

(With inputs from agencies)

