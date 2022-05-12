Gyanvapi Masjid: What Sena's Raut, BJP's Kapil Mishra said before UP court order

Amid anticipation over an order by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, linked to the Gyanvapi mosque, political leaders reacted to the controversy on Thursday amid objections over videography inside the mosque complex, which is near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. "This all is happening to gain political benefits, these issues will break the country. After Ram temple, peace is needed," Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His comments come ahead of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya in June.

"Everyone knows what is inside Gyanvapi. Everyone knows what will come out in videography. Those who want to hide the truth are stopping videography. Whether it is Gyanvapi or Krishna Janmabhoomi or Bhojshala or Qutub Minar or Taj Mahal... everyone's truth is the same... how long will you hide...," the BJP's Kapil Mishra wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

The mosque administration last week raised objections to videography inside the masjid complex after a survey was ordered by a court in April. The April order was in response to a plea by five women petitioners - Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others - seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi whose idols are said to be located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

A petition was filed last week seeking the removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey. The mosque management committee has accused Mishra of bias toward the Hindu petitioners.

The survey official - who was given a May 10 deadline last month - said he could not complete the task; he faced objections last week while the survey was being conducted.

(With inputs from ANI)

