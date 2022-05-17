Gyanvapi mosque survey: Court grants 2 days to submit report, commissioner axed

A local court on Tuesday granted two more days as had been sought for submitting a survey report by the commission on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi where some Hindus have claimed worshipping rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It, however, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post. Special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh will present the report in the court in another two days. Assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh will accompany Singh.

Mishra was removed as one of the camerapersons accompanying him had leaked survey proceedings in the media.

Also read | SC to hear Gyanvapi masjid row on May 19, DM to protect 'Shivling area'

The order was passed by the court of civil judge senior division Ravi Kumar Diwakar on an application filed by Singh, who said Mishra was not cooperating completely with the commission's proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex sought additional time from the court as the final report was yet to be compiled. The court had earlier asked the panel to submit the report by Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day ago, a local court ordered the sealing of a pond inside the mosque complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey.

However, a mosque management said the claim was misleading as the petitioners were referring to a fountain in the wajookhana or reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz as the Shivling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON