Gyanvapi mosque row: Advocate says 'Shivling' claim misleading, will challenge court order

An advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday said petitioners' claim about a 'Shivling' is misleading.

Stating that there is no Shivling in the Wajookhana, Rais Ahmad Ansari said, “There is only a fountain in the wajookhana in the Gyanvapi mosque. The structure, which the petitioners are claiming to be a Shivling is a fountain. It is a misleading claim.”

His statement came hours after a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be sealed over the Shivling claims and prohibit the entry of any person to the area. The court order was based on a petition filed by an advocate that there was some concrete evidence that needed to be protected.

Rais said this was ex-party order by the court and was given in a hurry. “We are not satisfied with the order and will challenge it soon,” said Ansari.

A Supreme Court bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, is set to hear on Tuesday an appeal filed by the masjid committee against the Allahabad High Court's order allowing a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The survey that was carried out three consecutive days came to an end hours ago amid tight security.

Special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh said, "A detailed report of the survey proceedings is being prepared. We are trying to submit it in the Court on May 17."

The mosque where Hindus have claimed worship rights is close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.