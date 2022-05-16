Gyanvapi Mosque videography survey in Varanasi concludes | Key points

The videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by a court-appointed panel concluded on the third day on Monday amid elaborate security arrangements.

Till Sunday, 80 per cent of the premises were surveyed in eight hours over two days, a person familiar with the matter said.

Latest updates on the Gyanvapi Mosque survey:

> The survey work on Monday began around 8 am and all the parties have been directed to remain present.

> On Sunday, proceedings of the survey commission started at 8 am, Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said. Arrangements were also made so that there would be no inconvenience to devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he added.

> The survey included videography and inspection of the Gyanvapi complex premises on the directions of a local court that is hearing a plea for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

> Devotees were given entry to the Kashi Vishwanath temple through Dhundhi Raj Ganesh Gate and Ganga river gate. The entrance of the general public was kept closed for four hours at the joint gate number 4 of Gyanvapi.

> The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.

> In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.

> The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

