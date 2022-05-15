Gyanvapi survey continues in Uttar Pradesh, official says 80% inspection done

The survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by a court-appointed panel continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements, officials said. The exercise was carried out between 8 am and noon and will continue on Monday.

The survey was conducted by the three court commissioners in the presence of all parties, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

“Strong security arrangements were made. Devotees were given entry to the Kashi Vishwanath temple through Dhundhi Raj Ganesh Gate and Ganga river gate. The entrance of the general public was kept closed for four hours at the joint gate number 4 of Gyanvapi,” Sharma said. “The proceedings of the commission went smoothly.”

Over 80% of the premises were surveyed in eight hours over two days, a person familiar with the matter said. It is likely to be completed on Monday, he said, seeking anonymity.

The survey was stalled on May 7 amid objections by the mosque management committee a day after its start.

The survey included videography and inspection of the Gyanvapi complex premises on the directions of a local court that is hearing a plea for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

“The court order was followed in a peaceful manner by all parties,” Sharma said. “After the commission proceedings on Sunday, it has been decided by the court commissioner that the commission proceedings will continue on Monday as well.”

The court commissioners, lawyers and officials reached the Gyanvapi complex at 8 am on Sunday.

They included advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra, special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh, assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh, advocates of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, besides an official representing the Uttar Pradesh government and officials of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust.

The basement of the Gyanvapi mosque was surveyed on Saturday, according to the person cited earlier. On Sunday, it was conducted on the western wall and the upper portion of the mosque. the panel will submit its report on May 17.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra and director general of police DS Chauhan monitored the proceedings of the survey through the district administration. Many senior police officers were present during the survey and inspection.

“We cooperated with the commission proceedings on Sunday, the way we did on Saturday,” said SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

“Proceedings of the survey commission started at 8 am,” Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said. “Security was increased.” Arrangements were also made so that there would be no inconvenience to devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he added.

The court of the civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar has asked for a detailed report of the survey on May 17. The court on Thursday decided not to change advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra after hearing a petition by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee seeking his removal, alleging that he was biased.

The court instead appointed two other commissioners to assist Mishra.