Gyanvapi survey gets 4-week extension, ASI asked to submit report by September 2

The local court in Varanasi on Saturday granted the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) four weeks' time to complete its survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit the report by September 2. This comes after standing government counsel, Government of India, Amit Srivastava moved an application seeking more time to conclude the ASI survey.

The Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi(ANI )

The matter has been reserved for further hearing on September 2.

The scientific survey, began on Friday, is being conducted to determine whether the 17th-century masjid was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The ASI team halted the survey around noon, allowing Muslims to offer prayers in the mosque, and restarted it at 2:30 pm.

On August 3, the Allahabad high court allowed to continue the survey, dismissing the plea from the Muslim side that the survey may damage the structure. Upholding the high court's ruling, the Supreme Court on August 4 refused to put a stay on the survey. However, it directed to use non-invasive methods to carry out the operation.

The day-long survey has completed at 5 pm and the ASI team left the mosque complex.

Earlier in the day, counsels from the Hindu side said that the ASI team has found remains of fragmented idols in the debris so far and added that the survey is more focused on the wuzu khana (ablution area) and the place where the Muslims offered prayers.

Notably, the masjid committee took part in the survey after the Muslim side agreed to cooperate in the procedure following the Supreme Court's decision. Earlier, the Muslim side boycotted the survey on Friday.

The first day of the survey lasted around seven hours and the ASI team mostly captured the layout and images of structures inside the complex.

