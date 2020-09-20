e-paper
Home / India News / H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka
Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members.

After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

Naidu remarked that he is a “good addition to our House”.

“Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House,” he said.

