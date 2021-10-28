'Had Balasaheb been here': Sameer Wankhede's wife writes to Uddhav Thackeray

Kranti Wankhede, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, has written a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her husband. She has also sought an appointment from the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News agency ANI posted the excerpts of the letter Kranti Wankhede wrote to Thackeray in which she said the entire family is facing insult.

"We're being insulted before people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn't have liked it," said Wankhede.

"He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," she further said in her letter, according to ANI.

Speaking to the news agency later, Kranti said that she has sought time from the Maharashtra chief minister for a meeting. "I have not received a response so far, I am waiting for a reply."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal officer of the NCB, carried out the raid on a cruise ship on October 2, after which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested. After the raid, Wankhede said that 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered from the cruise ship Cordelia.

But multiple, fast-paced developments have taken place since the raid and Aryan Khan's arrest, with the focus of late shifting to Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the matter.

Also Read | Drugs case: Mumbai Police forms 4-member probe team

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has made several allegations against the NCB officer, including about his personal life. His wife and sister strongly rebutted all the allegations, claiming that vested interests did not want her husband to work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They do not want Sameer to work and block their daily income which is probably from drugs. That is why they want him removed," she had said on Wednesday, further claiming that the family has been receiving "threatening calls".

Sameer Wankhede’s sister, advocate Yasmeen, on Thursday approached the Mumbai Police and submitted a written complaint, demanding registration of an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

However, so far no FIR has been registered on the basis of her complaint.