Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s sister wants FIR registered against Malik

Sameer Wankhede’s sister submits written complaint to Mumbai police, women’s commission against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a development in the Aryan Khan drugs bust case
NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede along with his wife Kranti Redkar at a recent press conference. Yasmeen Wankhede has filed a complaint at a Mumbai police station, calling for the registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. (ANI/File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
By Megha Sood

In a development in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s sister, advocate Yasmeen Wankhede, approached the Mumbai police and submitted a written complaint, demanding registration of an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

However, so far no FIR has been registered on the basis of her complaint.

According to the police, Yasmeen Wankhede submitted the letter last week, claiming that her entire family has been receiving phone calls threatening them of dire consequences.

Yasmeen Wankhede has also mailed a copy of her complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

A police officer at Oshiwara police station said Yasmeen Wankhede’s complaint mentioned that since Nawab Malik made allegations about the personal life of the drugs case’s investigator Sameer Wankhede, her entire family was living in fear due to threatening calls.

“Request you to take cognizance of my grievances so as to safeguard my constitutional rights as a woman with a further request to take appropriate steps to deal with the named accused in accordance with law, including issuing the appropriate directions to the concerned police station to register an FIR against Nawab Malik,” she wrote in her complaint.

“No FIR is registered yet,” said Sanjay Bandale, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police, without going into details. He claimed was on leave when the complaint was received at the police station.

Nawab Malik also took to Twitter to post a screenshot of an Instagram post by Fletcher Patel in which he describes Yasmeen Wankhede as “Lady Don”.

Multiple, fast-paced developments have taken place since Aryan Khan and a few others was arrested earlier this month following a drugs raid on a Mumbai cruise ship, with the focus of late shifting to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the matter.

